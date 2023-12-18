In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs 13.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X4, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 18.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less