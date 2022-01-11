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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Kicks
BrandForce MotorsNissan
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.5 HR15
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 65 R16
Length
41164384
Wheelbase
24002673
Height
20751669
Width
18121813
Bootspace
500400
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
35
Fuel Tank Capacity
6350
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
30000050000
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23410,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0009,49,990
RTO
1,81,87573,609
Insurance
83,85930,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93222,673

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Latest Car & Bike News

Nissan has increased the prices of its Magnite and Kicks SUV models in India from January.
Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices
11 Jan 2022
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
20 Mar 2025
The all-new Nissan Kicks SUV has broken cover and is slated for public debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show later this month.
All-new Nissan Kicks breaks cover with butch look. Will it return to India?
24 Mar 2024
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
9 Oct 2023
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Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
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