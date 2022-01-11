Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Kicks Brand Force Motors Nissan Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.