In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Force Motors
|MG
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)