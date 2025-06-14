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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs MG ZS EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Zs ev
BrandForce MotorsMG
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage17 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity2596 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R17
Length
41164323 mm
Wheelbase
24002585 mm
Height
20751649 mm
Width
18121809 mm
Bootspace
500448 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63-
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
35
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Trip Meter
1 Trip2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyDark Grey
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23418,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00017,99,000
RTO
1,81,87516,000
Insurance
83,85978,543
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93240,710

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Flying Flea has been showcased in India.
Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted
14 Jun 2025
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
The MG ZS EV gets a significant price cut making it more affordable than many of its rivals, including the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor Pro
MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh
13 Jun 2025
The Windsor is available with two battery pack options.
MG Windsor EV and ZS EV get benefits of 2.15 lakh and free DC charging offer
11 May 2026
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
<p>What the ZS EV from Morris Garage seeks to bring in is a wind of change fueled by electric power. It is a long and winding road for the car from a company that struck gold with its first-ever offering in India - Hector - earlier this year. MG is hoping that the ZS EV silently thunders its way and transcends to a movement towards clean mobility. So can the ZS EV from MG muster up enough charge to rise to an audacious challenge? Here's the first drive review.</p>
MG ZS EV: First Drive review
22 Feb 2020
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Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
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MG Motor unveiled the Marvel X electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 on day one
MG Motor on future plans in India
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