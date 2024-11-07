Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Force Motors MG Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1451 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.