In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Hector
|Brand
|Force Motors
|MG
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4