Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Vitara brezza Brand Force Motors Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.