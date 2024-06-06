In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4