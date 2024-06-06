HT Auto
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Swift [2021-2024]

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Swift [2021-2024]
BrandForce MotorsMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.2L Dual Jet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.64.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16165 / 80 R14
Length
41163845
Wheelbase
24002450
Height
20751530
Width
18121735
Bootspace
500268
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
35
Fuel Tank Capacity
6337
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 WayNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2346,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0005,99,450
RTO
1,81,87528,808
Insurance
83,85932,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93214,219
Expert Rating
-

Gurkha [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]null | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Thar
Hindustan Times
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]null | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Jimnynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Jimny

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

