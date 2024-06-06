Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Swift [2021-2024] Brand Force Motors Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.