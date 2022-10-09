Gurkha [2021-2024] vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] S-cross Brand Force Motors Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.