Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Gurkha vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Ignis Brand Force Motors Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4