Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGurkha vs Ignis

Force Motors Gurkha vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Gurkha vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Ignis
BrandForce MotorsMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2346,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0005,84,000
RTO
1,81,87528,190
Insurance
83,85929,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93213,799
Expert Rating
-

Gurkha Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Force Motors Gurkhanull | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gurkha vs Thar
Hindustan Times
Force Motors Gurkhanull | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Jimnynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gurkha vs Jimny

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Force Motors is planning to invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 crore in the next few years towards electrification of its fleet, including passenger vehicles like Gurkha SUV.
    Force Motors, makers of Gurkha SUV, plans EV move with 2,000 crore investment
    5 Feb 2024
    Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
    Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
    9 Feb 2024
    If you are looking for affordable clutch-less automatic cars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and that too without going for the entry-level small hatchbacks, here are the top five options for you.
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh
    29 Jan 2024
    The MW Spartan 2.0 electric SUV is based on the Force Gurkha and retains most components barring the diesel engine and transmission
    Force Gurkha off-roader gets an electrified version in Europe as MW Spartan 2.0
    6 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    View all
     