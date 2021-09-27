Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI
|K15C + Mild Hybrid System
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|90 bhp @ 3200 rpm
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹16,25,234
|₹12,47,284
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹13,59,000
|₹10,70,000
|RTO
|₹1,81,875
|₹1,14,230
|Insurance
|₹83,859
|₹62,354
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹700
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹34,932
|₹26,808