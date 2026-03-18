In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-