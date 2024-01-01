In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs 13.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs 7.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 1197 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less