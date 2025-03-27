Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Celerio x Brand Force Motors Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.