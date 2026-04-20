Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Baleno [2019-2022] Brand Force Motors Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 5.58 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 21.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.