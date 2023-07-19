Gurkha [2021-2024] vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Xuv500 Brand Force Motors Mahindra Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.