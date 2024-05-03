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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs XUV300

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Mahindra XUV300

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs XUV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Xuv300
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
W2 1.2 Petrol
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.2 Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16205 / 65 R16
Length
41163995 mm
Wheelbase
24002600 mm
Height
20751627 mm
Width
18121821 mm
Bootspace
500257 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6342 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack and Beige
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2349,07,858
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0007,99,000
RTO
1,81,87564,930
Insurance
83,85943,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93219,513
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as a brand new SUV which will replace the XUV300 in the sub-compact SUV segment. The XUV 3XO is essentially the SUV300 reborn with a new design, new engine and host of new features.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: 10 things that have changed
3 May 2024
Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on the XUV300 SUV which has been replaced by the new XUV 3XO in March.
Still looking to buy XUV300? Mahindra offers massive discount. Check how much you can save
7 May 2024
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Mahindra and Mahindra has teased a new SUV called the XUV3X0 ahead of its official launch later this month. It is believed that the XUV3X0 is essentially the facelift version of the XUV300 SUV, but with a new model name.
Mahindra to launch XUV3X0 SUV on April 29. Is it the XUV300 facelift?
4 Apr 2024
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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