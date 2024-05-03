Gurkha [2021-2024] vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Xuv300 Brand Force Motors Mahindra Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.