In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs XUV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Xuv300
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3