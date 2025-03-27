In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4