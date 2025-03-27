Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Force Motors Mahindra Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.