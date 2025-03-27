In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Scorpio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Scorpio
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|14.44 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4