Gurkha [2021-2024] vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Kuv100 nxt Brand Force Motors Mahindra Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.