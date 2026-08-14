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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs e2o-plus

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] E2o-plus
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage17 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity2596 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VIElectric Motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.64.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16165 / 60 R14
Length
41163590 mm
Wheelbase
24002258 mm
Height
20751585 mm
Width
18121575 mm
Bootspace
500135 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
44 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63-
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
30000060000
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2349,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0008,81,425
RTO
1,81,87561,700
Insurance
83,85950,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93221,346

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