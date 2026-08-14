Gurkha [2021-2024] vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] E2o-plus Brand Force Motors Mahindra Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 17 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 2596 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.