In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3