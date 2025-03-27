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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Bolero Neo

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Mahindra Bolero Neo

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Bolero Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Bolero neo
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 8.85 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMulti-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringDouble Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 75 R15
Length
41163995 mm
Wheelbase
24002680 mm
Height
20751817 mm
Width
18121795 mm
Bootspace
500384 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
47 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6350 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalKey
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000100000
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)No
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchJump Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23410,13,840
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0008,84,500
RTO
1,81,87586,724
Insurance
83,85942,116
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93221,791
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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Latest Car & Bike News

Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
The next-gen Bolero Neo features a boxy design with circular headlights and vertical tail lights
New Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted ahead of launch
8 Aug 2025
The Bolero Neo and the Bolero Neo facelift have been introduced, featuring subtle design changes and tech upgrades. Bolero and Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero facelift launched, starting at 7.99 lakh
6 Oct 2025
Mahindra recently introduced the facelifted Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo.
Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo facelift: Top 5 things that have changed
7 Oct 2025
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
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Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
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28 Feb 2022
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
23 Apr 2024
Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
17 Jul 2021
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