hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Seltos

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Kia Seltos

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Seltos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Seltos
BrandForce MotorsKia
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Right Side View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VISmartStream G1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16205 / 65 R16
Length
41164460 mm
Wheelbase
24002690 mm
Height
20751635 mm
Width
18121830 mm
Bootspace
500447 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6347 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody-Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control,
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23412,75,869
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00010,99,000
RTO
1,81,8751,21,900
Insurance
83,85954,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93227,423

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Nissan Tekton Tekna+ goes up against the Kia Seltos GTX(O) with a lower price and a strong safety list.
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Which top-spec SUV offers more?
17 Jul 2026
The Seltos was already pretty well equipped and now with new features, the case for buying the Seltos becomes even stronger.
Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) launched in India with upgraded ADAS, HUD and connected tech
1 Jul 2026
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India ahead of a January 2 launch date
If I were buying the Kia Seltos, this is the variant I would choose
6 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Kia Syros SUV will be positioned between the flagship models Sonet and Seltos. Bookings for the Syros will start in January and the full price list will be announced after that.
Watch: Kia Syros SUV breaks cover, price launch in January
20 Dec 2024
Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
28 Jan 2025
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
The Kia EV9 GT gets a new driver-selectable Electronically Controlled Suspension that brings multiple modes with individual settings for shock damping, steering and brake feel.
Kia EV9 GT 2025 breaks cover. More powerful than India-spec EV9: First look
23 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers