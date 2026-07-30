In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Carens Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Carens
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|12.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4