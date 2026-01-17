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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Compass

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Jeep Compass

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Compass Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Compass
BrandForce MotorsJeep
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition
₹17.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI2.0 Multijet II
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm172 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMulti Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16225 / 60 R17
Length
41164405 mm
Wheelbase
24002636 mm
Height
20751640 mm
Width
18121818 mm
Bootspace
500-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6360 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverFront
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000100000
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack and Grey
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23421,38,120
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00017,96,351
RTO
1,81,8752,40,544
Insurance
83,8591,00,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93245,956
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt

Cons

Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

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Latest Car & Bike News

Jeep India has introduced the Confidence 7 ownership programme for the Compass and Meridian, bringing long-term warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance under a single plan
Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian
17 Jan 2026
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
The Jeep Compass Track Edition is based on the top-spec Model S trim and gets cosmetic upgrades for a fresh look
Jeep Compass Track Edition launched in India, prices start at 26.78 lakh
8 Oct 2025
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
The Jeep Compass Trail Edition brings new decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks
Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh
16 Jul 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
1 May 2022
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
3 May 2022
Jeep Commander is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo Firefly petrol engine, generating 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0 Multijet Turbo diesel engine, capable of 170 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Engines are mated to either 6-speed or 9-speed automatic gearboxes.
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