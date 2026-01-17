In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Compass Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Compass
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4