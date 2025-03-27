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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs D-Max

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] D-max
BrandForce MotorsIsuzu
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders4-

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VIVGT Intercooled Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Minimum Turning Radius
5.66.3 Metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16205 R16C
Wheels
Steel Rims16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16205 R16C
Length
41165375 mm
Wheelbase
24002600 mm
Height
20751800 mm
Width
18121860 mm
Bootspace
5001495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
42 Person
Doors
32 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6355 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Trip Meter
1 Trip-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23412,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00010,54,900
RTO
1,81,8751,31,862
Insurance
83,85969,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93227,021

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Latest Car & Bike News

Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
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5 Feb 2020
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