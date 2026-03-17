Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Verna [2020-2023] Brand Force Motors Hyundai Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 17.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.