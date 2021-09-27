Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI
|1.5 l MPi
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|90 bhp @ 3200 rpm
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹16,25,234
|₹10,46,314
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹13,59,000
|₹9,28,600
|RTO
|₹1,81,875
|₹75,868
|Insurance
|₹83,859
|₹41,246
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹34,932
|₹22,489