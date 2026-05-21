Gurkha [2021-2024] vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] I20 n line [2021-2023] Brand Force Motors Hyundai Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 9.84 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.