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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs i20

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Hyundai i20

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Hyundai i20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs i20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] I20
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl16 to 17.75 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.2 l Kappa
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16185 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16185 / 70 R14
Length
41163995 mm
Wheelbase
24002580 mm
Height
20751505 mm
Width
18121775 mm
Bootspace
500311 L
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6337 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only Power Windows
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Trip Meter
1 Trip2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesManual Key-Operated
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2346,58,260
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0005,99,001
RTO
1,81,87523,960
Insurance
83,85934,799
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93214,148
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai i20 is offered with two petrol engine options.
Hyundai i20 crosses 15 lakh sales milestone in India after nearly 18 years
25 Jul 2026
Hyundai's latest teaser confirms a new 12.3-inch integrated display and touch-sensitive climate controls for the next-generation i20.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment
11 Jun 2026
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
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12 Jun 2026
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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Latest Videos

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Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
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