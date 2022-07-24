In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Elantra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Elantra
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4