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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Elantra

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Hyundai Elantra

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Elantra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Elantra
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1999 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI2.0 l Nu
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorber
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16205 / 60 R16
Length
41164620
Wheelbase
24002700
Height
20751465
Width
18121800
Bootspace
500458
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
34
Fuel Tank Capacity
6350
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBeige & Black
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23420,62,724
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00017,86,100
RTO
1,81,8751,89,476
Insurance
83,85986,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93244,335

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Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai logo for representational purpose.
Hyundai Elantra and Tucson have links to child labour: Details here
24 Jul 2022
Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
File photo of Hyundai Elantra&nbsp;
Hyundai Elantra, Accent sedans recalled in US due to exploding seat belt parts
25 May 2022
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
File photo of Hyundai Elantra, a high-selling sedan model in the US.
Hyundai Accent, Elantra units recalled to check ‘exploding’ belt pretensioner
14 Apr 2022
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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Latest Videos

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Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
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