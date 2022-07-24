Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Elantra Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Elantra Brand Force Motors Hyundai Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 17.83 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 15 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1999 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.