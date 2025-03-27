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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Creta N Line

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Hyundai Creta N Line

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Creta N Line Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Creta n line
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 19.03 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl18 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.5l MPi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringCoupled torsion beam axle
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R18
Length
41164330 mm
Wheelbase
24002610 mm
Height
20751635 mm
Width
18121790 mm
Bootspace
500-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6350 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableAuto Folding
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreySporty Black / Athletic Red inserts
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeatherette
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23419,38,426
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00016,93,300
RTO
1,81,8751,79,630
Insurance
83,85964,996
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93241,664

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Latest Car & Bike News

Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
The Hyundai Creta N Line showcased at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show gets powered by a more modest 1.5-litre naturally aspirated MPI petrol engine
Hyundai Creta N Line launched in Thailand. But is it even a N Line?
27 Mar 2025
Creta N Line is priced competitively when put up against range-topping versions of Kia Setos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. But does it make sense to buy it over the non N-Line version of the SUV?
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive
11 Jul 2024
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
Hyundai has tried to differentiate the three versions of the compact SUV with distinct exterior design, cabin design and price points.
Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line vs Creta Electric: Here’s what differentiates the three versions
10 Feb 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
15 Mar 2024
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
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Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
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