In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4