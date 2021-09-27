HT Auto
Gurkha New
Force Motors Gurkha New
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
WR-V
Honda WR-V
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VIi-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2349,77,720
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0008,76,008
RTO
1,81,87567,651
Insurance
83,85933,561
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93221,015
