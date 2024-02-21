Gurkha [2021-2024] vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Wr-v [2020-2023] Brand Force Motors Honda Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 8.66 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.