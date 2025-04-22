Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Jazz Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Jazz Brand Force Motors Honda Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 7.48 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.