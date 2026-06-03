Gurkha [2021-2024] vs City Hybrid [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] City hybrid [2022-2026] Brand Force Motors Honda Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 20 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 17 kmpl 27.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - 172.8 Volt Engine Capacity 2596 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.