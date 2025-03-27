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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs city-4th-generation

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Honda city-4th-generation

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs city-4th-generation Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] City-4th-generation
BrandForce MotorsHonda
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 9.3 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion beam axle, Coil spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16175 / 65 R15
Length
41164440 mm
Wheelbase
24002600 mm
Height
20751495 mm
Width
18121695 mm
Bootspace
500510 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
34 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6340 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBeige & Black
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23410,39,759
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0009,29,900
RTO
1,81,87571,636
Insurance
83,85933,524
Accessories Charges
04,699
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93222,348

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
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24 Jun 2024
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