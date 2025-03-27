In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs city-4th-generation Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|City-4th-generation
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4