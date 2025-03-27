Gurkha [2021-2024] vs city-4th-generation Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] City-4th-generation Brand Force Motors Honda Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 9.3 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.