Gurkha [2021-2024] vs City [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] City [2017-2023] Brand Force Motors Honda Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 11 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda City [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.