Gurkha [2021-2024] vs EcoSport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Ecosport Brand Force Motors Ford Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Ford EcoSport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.