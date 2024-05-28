HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 11.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Virtus
BrandForce MotorsVolkswagen
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 55 R16
Length
3965 mm4561 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm179 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2651 mm
Height
2080 mm1507 mm
Width
1865 mm1752 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92013,33,519
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00011,55,900
RTO
2,25,3751,27,590
Insurance
96,04549,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92128,662
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

