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Force Motors Gurkha vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Taigun
BrandForce MotorsVolkswagen
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage9.5 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringRear twist beam
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205/60 R16
Length
3965 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2651 mm
Height
2080 mm1612 mm
Width
1865 mm4221 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres50 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
1 Trip2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveStatic
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
46
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen Display7" Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92012,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00010,99,900
RTO
2,25,3751,20,620
Insurance
96,04539,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92127,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

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