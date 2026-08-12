In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-