In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Rumion
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4