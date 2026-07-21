In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-