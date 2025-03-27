In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4