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Force Motors Gurkha vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Innova crysta
BrandForce MotorsToyota
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Mileage9.5 kmpl9 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc2393 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Airbags
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil Spring4-Link with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 65 R16
Length
3965 mm4735 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2750 mm
Height
2080 mm1795 mm
Width
1865 mm1830 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres65 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
1 TripYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Clock
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
46 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92023,42,498
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00019,72,000
RTO
2,25,3752,62,500
Insurance
96,0451,07,498
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92150,349
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

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Latest Car & Bike News

Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a chrome-heavy grille, updated cabin trims and a few added features.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What changed in the updated MPV?
5 Jun 2026
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and SUV-like iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta.
Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison
6 Aug 2026
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships with revised styling and feature additions.
Toyota Innova Crysta facelift starts reaching dealerships ahead of customer deliveries
19 Jun 2026
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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Latest Videos

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29 Apr 2024
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