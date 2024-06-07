In 2024 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hrs