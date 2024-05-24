HT Auto
Gurkha vs Safari [2021-2023]

Force Motors Gurkha vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Safari [2021-2023]
BrandForce MotorsTata
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres11.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 70 R16
Length
3965 mm4661
Ground Clearance
233 mm205
Wheelbase
2400 mm2741
Height
2080 mm1786
Width
1865 mm1894
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres50
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92017,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00014,99,400
RTO
2,25,3751,94,375
Insurance
96,04573,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92137,990
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

    Latest News

    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
    24 May 2024
    Screengrab from the viral YouTube video where an influencer was seen setting up a swimming pool inside his Tata Safari SUV. The Motor Vehicle Department took stringent action by suspending the registration of the vehicle.
    Swimming pool in Tata Safari: YouTube influencer in trouble after viral video
    30 May 2024
    The Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-seater mirrors its 5-seater counterpart, powered by a lower-powered 156hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
    Mahindra XUV700 seven-seater gets more affordable with entry-level MX variant
    6 May 2024
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
    Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison
    3 May 2024
    Latest Videos

    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
