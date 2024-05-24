In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4