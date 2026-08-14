In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs