In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs