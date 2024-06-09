In 2024 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs