Force Motors Gurkha vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Nexon ev [2020-2023]
BrandForce MotorsTata
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Range-312.0
Mileage12 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity2596 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-8.5 Hrs

Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 60 R16
Length
3965 mm3993
Ground Clearance
233 mm205
Wheelbase
2400 mm2498
Height
2080 mm1606
Width
1865 mm1811
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92014,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00013,99,000
RTO
2,25,3756,230
Insurance
96,04560,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92131,505
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

