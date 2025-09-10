In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)