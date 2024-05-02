HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGurkha vs Slavia

Force Motors Gurkha vs Skoda Slavia

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0L TSI MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 19 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Slavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Slavia
BrandForce MotorsSkoda
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl19 to 20.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.0 TSI Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm178 nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm114 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18-
Length
3965 mm4541 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm179 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2651 mm
Height
2080 mm1507 mm
Width
1865 mm1752 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
1 Trip-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92012,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00010,69,000
RTO
2,25,3751,13,230
Insurance
96,04538,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92126,249
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999.0 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Slavia vs Virtus

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a tech-laden interior and a new 5-door alternative
    2024 Force Gurkha 3-door & 5-door launched in India, priced from 16.75 lakh
    2 May 2024
    Volkswagen and Skoda has hit a major production milestone by rolling out 15 lakh cars fully manufactured from its Chakan facility in Maharashtra.
    Skoda & Volkswagen hits key landmark, produces 15 lakh made in India cars
    28 May 2024
    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
    24 May 2024
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
    Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison
    3 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
    With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
    7 Mar 2022
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Skoda has launched a more powerful Slavia mid-size sedan with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
    Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI: First Drive Review
    3 Mar 2022
    Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
    Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
    6 May 2022
    View all
     