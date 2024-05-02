In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0L TSI MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 19 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Slavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Slavia
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|19 to 20.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3