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Force Motors Gurkha vs Skoda Kushaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Kushaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Kushaq
BrandForce MotorsSkoda
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Mileage9.5 kmpl18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl19.76 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 60 R16
Length
3965 mm4225 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm188 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2651 mm
Height
2080 mm1612 mm
Width
1865 mm1760 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres50 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Distance to Empty
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote with Boot Opener
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
46
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch7 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both AxlesElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92012,21,767
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00010,69,000
RTO
2,25,3751,06,900
Insurance
96,04545,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92126,260
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Kushaq :- Get Benefits Up to Rs. 80,000/-...
Applicable on kushaqclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 12 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
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