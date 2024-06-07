HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EverGreen. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Zs ev
BrandForce MotorsMG
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage12 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity2596 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDThree Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 55 R17
Length
3965 mm4323 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2585 mm
Height
2080 mm1649 mm
Width
1865 mm1809 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoAdaptive
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
1 Trip2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92025,31,124
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00024,18,000
RTO
2,25,37511,300
Insurance
96,0451,01,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92154,403
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

