In 2024 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EverGreen. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Force Motors
|MG
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 18.98 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)